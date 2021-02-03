Ensign Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) _ The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $46.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 80 cents per share.

The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $629 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $170.5 million, or $3.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.4 billion.

Ensign Group expects full-year earnings to be $3.44 to $3.56 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.62 billion to $2.69 billion.

Ensign Group shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $88.97, an increase of 94% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENSG