Energy Sec. Granholm brings clean energy gospel to CES show

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anyone wondering what compelled the U.S. Department of Energy's first-ever appearance this year at the CES tech show — traditionally an annual showcase for consumer gadgets — need only consider what its boss sees as her main mission.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm showed up to tout and scout the myriad opportunities for innovators, consumers and established industries to benefit from last year's landmark legislation to remake the U.S. economy with cleaner, greener technologies. President Joe Biden has set goals of 100% clean electricity by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2050, and Granholm's job is to spearhead a monumental conversion to a new industrial paradigm.