Energous: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Energous Corp. (WATT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The maker of wire-free charging technology posted revenue of $61,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $61,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.21. A year ago, they were trading at $5.17.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WATT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WATT