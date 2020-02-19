Endologix: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Endologix Inc. (ELGX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 70 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $35.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $64.8 million, or $3.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $143.4 million.

Endologix expects full-year revenue of $145 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 89 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $5.46.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELGX