EnLink Midstream: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $151.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $421.5 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.89 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.73. A year ago, they were trading at $4.55.

