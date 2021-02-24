Eaton Vance: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $89.9 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $488.9 million in the period.

Eaton Vance shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 53% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EV