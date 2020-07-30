Eagle Materials: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $96.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.57 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement posted revenue of $428 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398 million.

Eagle Materials shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXP