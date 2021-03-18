EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca shot and blood clot links MARIA CHENG and FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press March 18, 2021 Updated: March 18, 2021 8:51 a.m.
1 of9 Pharmacy Technician Katrina Bonwick administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Pharmacy Technician Katrina Bonwick draws a does of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready for use at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A man receives his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in a mass vaccination site at the Brabanthal event center in Heverlee, Belgium, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticized Anglo-Swedish vaccine-maker AstraZeneca on Wednesday, accusing the embattled pharmaceutical company of delaying Europe's coronavirus vaccination campaign and warning that the EU is weighing export bans to ensure supplies. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 People rest after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in a mass vaccination site at the Brabanthal event center in Heverlee, Belgium, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticized Anglo-Swedish vaccine-maker AstraZeneca on Wednesday, accusing the embattled pharmaceutical company of delaying Europe's coronavirus vaccination campaign and warning that the EU is weighing export bans to ensure supplies. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A vial and syringes ready for use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 The exterior of the European Medicines Agency, EMA, is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday March 16, 2021. At least a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have now temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports last week that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available don't suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LONDON (AP) — The world awaited the results Thursday of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is linked to blood clots reported in small numbers of recipients of the shot.
Concerns over the clotting led more than a dozen European countries to suspend use of the vaccine over the past week, even though the company and international health agencies said there was no indication the vaccine caused the clotting and recommended continuing inoculations.
Written By
MARIA CHENG and FRANK JORDANS