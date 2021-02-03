EPlus: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $21.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.62. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.79 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $427.6 million in the period.

EPlus shares have climbed nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $88.46, an increase of 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUS