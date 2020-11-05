EOG Resources: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $42.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.25 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.49 billion.

EOG Resources shares have decreased 58% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 9%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $35.56, a decrease of 52% in the last 12 months.

