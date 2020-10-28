Dynatrace: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $17.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $168.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $171 million to $173 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of 55 cents to 57 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $668 million to $675 million.

Dynatrace shares have risen 61% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DT