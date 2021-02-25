Domino's Pizza: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $151.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $3.85. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.46 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.79 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $491.3 million, or $12.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.12 billion.

Domino's Pizza shares have dropped roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DPZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DPZ