DocuSign, Olli's fall; Marvell Technology, Smartsheet rise

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: DiDi Global Inc., down $1.73 to $6.07. The China-based ride-hailing service is withdrawing from the New York Stock Exchange and will list on the Hong Kong exchange. Nvidia Inc., down $14.33 to $306.93. The Federal Trade Commission sued to block the graphics chip maker's deal to acquire chip designer Arm. Marvell Technology Inc., up $12.56 to $83.59. The data infrastructure company issued an outlook for sales and income that came in well above what Wall Street analysts expected. DocuSign Inc., down $98.73 to $135.09. The company, which provides online signature services, forecast new orders and sales for its current quarter that fell short of analysts' estimates. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., down $12.87 to $49.99. The chain of closeout stores reported results that fell short of Wall Street's forecasts and issued a disappointing forecast. Zillow Inc., up $6.14 to $60.39. The company said it was making progress in winding down its home-flipping business and announced a stock buyback. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc., down $3.33 to $13.61. The company scrapped a deal with Cabela's owner Great Outdoors Group following opposition from the Federal Trade Commission. Smartsheet Inc., up $4.78 to $65.94. The provider of cloud-based work management tools issued a strong sales outlook for the current quarter and raised its outlook for the year.