Dior celebrates couture craft, as maskless Delevingne irks THOMAS ADAMSON, AP Fashion Writer Jan. 24, 2022 Updated: Jan. 24, 2022 5:03 p.m.
Models wear creations for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
Model Cara Delevingne poses before the presentation of the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
PARIS (AP) — The atelier — the workshop of hands — took the Dior center stage on Monday for a refined show on the first day of Paris couture week, which aims to elevate the work of the house’s behind-the-scenes seamstresses.
The stars came out in droves to the Musee Rodin venue, including actress Rosamund Pike and “The Crown” star Claire Foy, who posed for cameras, exclaiming: “It’s beautiful. I’m in awe.”