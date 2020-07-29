Dime: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) _ Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $13 million.

The Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $67 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $51.9 million.

Dime shares have declined 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.46, a decline of 42% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCOM