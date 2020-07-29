https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Digimarc-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15444121.php
Digimarc: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) _ Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents.
The online marketing company posted revenue of $6.5 million in the period.
Digimarc shares have fallen 60% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.33, a decline of 72% in the last 12 months.
