Diebold Nixdorf: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) _ Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $51.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The North Canton, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The maker of bank teller machines, security systems and other equipment posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $269.1 million, or $3.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.9 billion.

Diebold Nixdorf expects full-year revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.1 billion.

Diebold Nixdorf shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.

