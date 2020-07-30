Diebold Nixdorf: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) _ Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.7 million in its second quarter.

The North Canton, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The maker of bank teller machines, security systems and other equipment posted revenue of $890.5 million in the period.

Diebold Nixdorf expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion.

Diebold Nixdorf shares have declined 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 52% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DBD