Dick's: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) _ Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $177.2 million.

The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $2.41 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

Dick's shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 51% in the last 12 months.

