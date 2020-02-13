DexCom: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $92.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $462.8 million in the period.

DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion.

DexCom shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $252.21, a climb of 69% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXCM