Dell Technologies: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) _ Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.23 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $26.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $26.15 billion.

Dell Technologies shares have climbed roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $79.72, a climb of 72% in the last 12 months.

