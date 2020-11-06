Danaos: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) _ Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $42.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Piraeus, Greece-based company said it had profit of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.91 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $118.9 million in the period.

Danaos shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAC