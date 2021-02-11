DaVita HealthCare: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $173.8 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.67 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $2.91 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.93 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $773.6 million, or $6.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.55 billion.

DaVita HealthCare shares have fallen 3.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $113.33, a rise of 28% in the last 12 months.

