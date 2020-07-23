DMC Global: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) _ DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $43.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, DMC Global said it expects revenue in the range of $45 million to $50 million.

DMC Global shares have dropped 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $29.20, a fall of 55% in the last 12 months.

