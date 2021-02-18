CyberOptics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ CyberOptics Corp. (CYBE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The high precision sensor products maker posted revenue of $16.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.7 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $70.1 million.

CyberOptics shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27.69, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.

