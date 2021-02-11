CryoLife: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) _ CryoLife Inc. (CRY) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 20 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $67.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16.7 million, or 44 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $253.2 million.

CryoLife shares have climbed nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.41, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

