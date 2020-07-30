CryoLife: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) _ CryoLife Inc. (CRY) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $53.8 million in the period.

CryoLife shares have dropped 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.90, a decline of 38% in the last 12 months.

