Crown: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) _ Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $151 million.

On a per-share basis, the Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.96 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.87 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $579 million, or $4.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.58 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Crown expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.35 to $1.40.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.60 to $6.80 per share.

Crown shares have declined 7.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $92.73, a rise of 17% in the last 12 months.

