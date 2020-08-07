CrossAmerica: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) _ CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $5.2 million.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.

The wholesale fuels distributor posted revenue of $398.4 million in the period.

CrossAmerica shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAPL