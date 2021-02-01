Credit Acceptance: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $166.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $9.43.

The auto financing company posted revenue of $447.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $421 million, or $23.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.67 billion.

Credit Acceptance shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $370.43, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.

