Crawford: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) _ Crawford & Co. (CRD.A) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $24.4 million.

The Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The provider of claims management services to insurance companies posted revenue of $261.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $253.1 million.

Crawford shares have dropped 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.62, a drop of 37% in the last 12 months.

