Cowen: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Cowen Group Inc. (COWN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $92.2 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $2.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.58 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $441 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $512.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $216.4 million, or $7.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

Cowen shares have climbed 8.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 65% in the last 12 months.

