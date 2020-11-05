Correction: Earns-Match Group story

DALLAS (AP) — In a story Wednesday about Match Group Inc.’s quarterly earnings — generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research — The Associated Press reported erroneously that the company’s stock declined 48% since the beginning of the year. Match Group began trading as a separate company after a split from IAC Holdings Inc. in July. Shares are up 21% since July 1.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Match Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $132.6 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $639.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $604.4 million.

