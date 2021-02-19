Controladora Vuela: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) _ Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB. de CV (VLRS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $45 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Fe, Mexico-based company said it had net income of 43 cents.

The operator of low-cost airline Volaris posted revenue of $405 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $215 million, or $2.11 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

Controladora Vuela shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 4% in the last 12 months.

