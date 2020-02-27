Concert: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 78 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $78.2 million, or $3.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 million.

Concert shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNCE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNCE