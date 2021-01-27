Commvault: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) _ Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $188 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176 million.

Commvault shares have climbed 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVLT