Commercial Metals: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $67.6 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $279.5 million, or $2.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.48 billion.

Commercial Metals shares have increased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMC