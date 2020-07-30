Columbia Sportswear: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $50.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 88 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $316.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.4 million.

Columbia Sportswear shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $80.51, a fall of 25% in the last 12 months.

