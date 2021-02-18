Columbia: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $37.1 million, or 32 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $99 million, or 87 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $62.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $177.9 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $300.6 million.

Columbia expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.23 to $1.30 per share.

The company's shares have dropped almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.09, a drop of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXP