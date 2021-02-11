Cohu: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. (AP) _ Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Poway, California-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $202.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $13.8 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $636 million.

Cohu shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 90% in the last 12 months.

