CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|624¾
|625½
|609
|612½
|—12¼
|Jul
|619
|619¾
|604½
|608½
|—10¼
|Sep
|619
|619¼
|605¼
|609½
|—9
|Dec
|625½
|625½
|611¾
|616
|—8½
|Mar
|630¼
|630¼
|617
|621½
|—8
|May
|631
|631
|620½
|624
|—7¼
|Jul
|606¾
|606¾
|601
|604¾
|—5
|Sep
|607¾
|—4½
|Dec
|613½
|—4½
|Mar
|616¼
|—3½
|May
|616½
|—3½
|Jul
|581
|—3½
|Est. sales 108,936.
|Wed.'s sales 84,397
|Wed.'s open int 424,658,
|up 3,910
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|552¼
|552½
|541½
|546½
|—6¾
|Jul
|535¾
|536½
|527½
|532½
|—4¾
|Sep
|485
|485¾
|481
|482¾
|—4
|Dec
|467¼
|468¼
|464¼
|465½
|—3½
|Mar
|475¾
|476
|472¼
|473½
|—3¼
|May
|480¼
|480½
|477
|478½
|—3
|Jul
|481½
|482
|479
|480¼
|—3
|Sep
|444
|444¼
|441¾
|443¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|435
|435¼
|432
|433½
|—2¼
|Mar
|441½
|441½
|440
|441
|—2
|May
|445¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|448
|—2
|Sep
|427½
|—2
|Dec
|410¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|421
|—
|½
|Dec
|407½
|—
|½
|Est. sales 239,119.
|Wed.'s sales 168,847
|Wed.'s open int 1,744,484
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|380¼
|380¼
|373¼
|374¼
|—7¼
|Jul
|376¾
|376¾
|370¼
|370¾
|—7¾
|Sep
|348¼
|—9¾
|Dec
|345
|345
|343¾
|343¾
|—9¾
|Mar
|346¾
|—9
|May
|347¼
|—9
|Jul
|347¼
|—9
|Sep
|347¼
|—9
|Dec
|347¼
|—9
|Mar
|347¼
|—9
|Jul
|347¼
|—9
|Sep
|347¼
|—9
|Est. sales 225.
|Wed.'s sales 328
|Wed.'s open int 4,383,
|up 53
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1430¾
|1431¾
|1410½
|1414¼
|—18½
|Jul
|1419¼
|1420
|1400¼
|1404½
|—16½
|Aug
|1372¾
|1373¼
|1355
|1358½
|—15¾
|Sep
|1275½
|1276¼
|1261
|1264¾
|—14¼
|Nov
|1227
|1228¼
|1210½
|1214¾
|—13½
|Jan
|1224¼
|1224¾
|1209
|1212½
|—12¾
|Mar
|1204
|1204½
|1191½
|1195¼
|—11
|May
|1202¼
|1202¼
|1188½
|1191½
|—10¾
|Jul
|1198
|1198
|1188½
|1191¾
|—10
|Aug
|1180
|—10
|Sep
|1143¼
|—11
|Nov
|1126¼
|1126¼
|1115
|1116¾
|—12
|Jan
|1121
|1121½
|1119½
|1121½
|—12
|Mar
|1121
|—12
|May
|1121
|—12
|Jul
|1122
|—12
|Aug
|1118½
|—12
|Sep
|1100¾
|—12
|Nov
|1046¾
|—12
|Jul
|1046¾
|—12
|Nov
|1035¾
|—12
|Est. sales 177,438.
|Wed.'s sales 157,859
|Wed.'s open int 853,803,
|up 351
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|57.48
|57.51
|54.98
|54.98
|—2.50
|Jul
|54.30
|54.38
|51.90
|52.18
|—2.22
|Aug
|51.49
|51.66
|49.41
|49.75
|—1.92
|Sep
|49.41
|49.67
|47.80
|48.07
|—1.63
|Oct
|48.19
|48.29
|46.50
|46.90
|—1.45
|Dec
|47.54
|47.66
|45.91
|46.32
|—1.41
|Jan
|47.04
|47.11
|45.47
|45.86
|—1.37
|Mar
|46.44
|46.56
|44.95
|45.32
|—1.31
|May
|46.00
|46.00
|44.64
|44.96
|—1.19
|Jul
|45.63
|45.63
|44.42
|44.68
|—1.12
|Aug
|44.10
|44.19
|44.00
|44.19
|—1.08
|Sep
|43.46
|43.56
|43.40
|43.56
|—1.03
|Oct
|43.00
|43.00
|42.75
|42.90
|—.96
|Dec
|42.96
|42.96
|42.52
|42.70
|—.93
|Jan
|42.67
|—.93
|Mar
|42.67
|—.93
|May
|42.67
|—.93
|Jul
|42.67
|—.93
|Aug
|42.67
|—.93
|Sep
|42.67
|—.93
|Oct
|42.67
|—.93
|Dec
|42.67
|—.93
|Jul
|42.67
|—.93
|Oct
|42.67
|—.93
|Dec
|42.67
|—.93
|Est. sales 155,257.
|Wed.'s sales 119,952
|Wed.'s open int 495,428
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|401.00
|405.30
|399.00
|404.60
|+3.60
|Jul
|402.10
|405.70
|400.10
|405.40
|+3.40
|Aug
|395.90
|399.20
|394.40
|399.00
|+2.90
|Sep
|386.00
|388.90
|384.60
|388.50
|+2.10
|Oct
|373.80
|375.90
|372.10
|375.10
|+1.30
|Dec
|371.50
|373.10
|369.50
|372.20
|+.80
|Jan
|367.50
|369.20
|366.00
|368.50
|+.70
|Mar
|360.60
|362.80
|359.70
|362.40
|+.70
|May
|359.00
|361.20
|359.00
|361.00
|+.50
|Jul
|359.90
|362.10
|359.90
|361.70
|+.40
|Aug
|358.40
|359.20
|358.10
|359.20
|+.30
|Sep
|353.40
|354.50
|352.10
|354.50
|+.20
|Oct
|345.60
|347.00
|345.40
|347.00
|+.50
|Dec
|345.50
|346.20
|344.90
|346.10
|+.10
|Jan
|345.60
|+.20
|Mar
|345.10
|+.20
|May
|345.90
|+.10
|Jul
|347.80
|+.10
|Aug
|347.80
|+.10
|Sep
|346.30
|+.10
|Oct
|346.30
|+.10
|Dec
|344.20
|+.10
|Jul
|344.20
|+.10
|Oct
|344.20
|+.10
|Dec
|344.20
|+.10
|Est. sales 69,982.
|Wed.'s sales 68,718
|Wed.'s open int 409,019,
|up 365