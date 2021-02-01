https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Close-15914960.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|663½
|671
|646
|651
|—12
|May
|661¾
|670¼
|646½
|651¾
|—10¾
|Jul
|643
|649
|628¼
|633¾
|—9¼
|Sep
|641½
|646½
|626¾
|632½
|—9
|Dec
|643¾
|650
|630½
|636
|—8¾
|Mar
|649
|653
|635¾
|641
|—8
|May
|629
|633½
|629
|632½
|—7
|Jul
|615
|618½
|605¾
|609
|—7¼
|Sep
|620¾
|622¾
|609½
|609½
|—6
|Dec
|612
|616¾
|612
|616¾
|—6½
|Mar
|619½
|—6½
|May
|622¼
|—6½
|Jul
|589½
|—6½
|Est. sales 106,065.
|Fri.'s sales 117,363
|Fri.'s open int 452,911,
|up 2,300
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|549
|555¾
|539
|549¼
|+2¼
|May
|549¼
|556
|539¾
|548½
|+1
|Jul
|537¼
|543½
|529½
|536¾
|+ ¼
|Sep
|470
|474¼
|464¼
|471¾
|+1½
|Dec
|445¼
|450
|442½
|447¾
|+2½
|Mar
|450
|454½
|448
|453¼
|+3
|May
|456½
|457
|451
|456¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|453½
|458
|451½
|457½
|+4
|Sep
|423
|423
|419½
|423
|+2½
|Dec
|409¾
|411
|405½
|411
|+1¼
|Mar
|418
|418½
|415¾
|418½
|+1¾
|May
|419¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|424¼
|+1½
|Sep
|406
|414¼
|406
|414¼
|+1½
|Dec
|406¼
|412½
|400¼
|412½
|+1½
|Jul
|425
|425
|415¾
|415¾
|+1½
|Dec
|412
|412
|411¾
|411¾
|+ ½
|Est. sales 402,167.
|Fri.'s sales 600,710
|Fri.'s open int 1,959,084,
|up 10,873
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|351¼
|354
|346¼
|347½
|—2
|May
|349
|350
|342¾
|344½
|—2
|Jul
|341¾
|341¾
|336¼
|336¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|309¾
|—4¾
|Dec
|305
|305
|302
|302
|—5½
|Mar
|308¼
|—3¾
|May
|308¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|308¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|308¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|308¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|308¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|308¼
|—3¾
|Est. sales 484.
|Fri.'s sales 483
|Fri.'s open int 4,674
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1375
|1383
|1349¼ 1365¼
|—4¾
|May
|1372
|1379
|1347¼ 1362½
|—4½
|Jul
|1353
|1360
|1330
|1345
|—3¾
|Aug
|1302½ 1308
|1286¾ 1300
|+1¼
|Sep
|1207
|1209½ 1194¼ 1207½
|+8
|Nov
|1147½ 1155
|1137¾ 1154
|+11
|Jan
|1142
|1147½ 1132½ 1147
|+12¼
|Mar
|1111½ 1119¼ 1101½ 1118
|+12¾
|May
|1101½ 1109½ 1094¾ 1109
|+13¼
|Jul
|1093¾ 1103
|1089
|1103
|+12¼
|Aug
|1086
|+12
|Sep
|1053¼
|+9¼
|Nov
|1022
|1036½ 1017½ 1027
|+9½
|Jan
|1029¼
|+9¼
|Mar
|1028¾
|+9¼
|May
|1028¾
|+9¼
|Jul
|1029¾
|+9¼
|Aug
|1026¼
|+9¼
|Sep
|1026¼
|+9¼
|Nov
|1008
|+9¼
|Jul
|1008
|+9¼
|Nov
|1007½
|+9¼
|Est. sales 216,293.
|Fri.'s sales 274,400
|Fri.'s open int 925,030,
|up 504
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|44.75
|45.38
|44.13
|44.97
|+.35
|May
|43.97
|44.55
|43.46
|44.22
|+.31
|Jul
|43.35
|43.77
|42.83
|43.50
|+.22
|Aug
|42.48
|42.75
|41.97
|42.57
|+.23
|Sep
|41.55
|41.83
|41.13
|41.67
|+.25
|Oct
|40.78
|41.04
|40.30
|40.89
|+.27
|Dec
|40.43
|40.59
|39.87
|40.48
|+.30
|Jan
|39.92
|40.19
|39.51
|40.09
|+.31
|Mar
|39.42
|39.76
|39.22
|39.68
|+.34
|May
|39.04
|39.30
|38.75
|39.30
|+.31
|Jul
|38.70
|39.04
|38.26
|38.98
|+.28
|Aug
|38.72
|38.72
|38.58
|38.58
|+.28
|Sep
|37.56
|38.31
|37.56
|38.17
|+.29
|Oct
|37.02
|37.52
|36.71
|37.52
|+.29
|Dec
|37.00
|37.39
|36.70
|37.39
|+.31
|Jan
|37.39
|+.31
|Mar
|37.39
|+.31
|May
|37.39
|+.31
|Jul
|37.39
|+.31
|Aug
|37.39
|+.31
|Sep
|37.39
|+.31
|Oct
|37.39
|+.31
|Dec
|37.39
|+.31
|Jul
|37.39
|+.31
|Oct
|37.39
|+.31
|Dec
|37.39
|+.31
|Est. sales 107,715.
|Fri.'s sales 150,022
|Fri.'s open int 477,188,
|up 2,354
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|432.40 435.50 425.30 430.50
|—.50
|May
|430.00 433.00 422.80 428.00
|—1.10
|Jul
|424.60 427.70 418.00 423.00
|—1.10
|Aug
|408.00 410.90 403.00 408.10
|+.20
|Sep
|387.30 389.60 381.10 388.40
|+1.20
|Oct
|367.40 369.50 361.70 368.80
|+2.00
|Dec
|365.30 366.10 360.40 365.60
|+1.80
|Jan
|361.70 362.60 355.70 361.70
|+1.90
|Mar
|348.60 350.90 346.10 350.80
|+2.80
|May
|344.90 347.80 344.90 347.50
|+3.00
|Jul
|345.00 346.60 343.80 346.60
|+2.90
|Aug
|343.00 343.00 341.20 341.20
|+3.10
|Sep
|340.20 340.20 335.50 336.10
|+1.60
|Oct
|327.60 330.30 327.60 328.80
|+4.30
|Dec
|329.20 329.60 325.00 327.90
|+3.90
|Jan
|329.90 329.90 326.90 326.90
|+3.70
|Mar
|326.90
|+3.70
|May
|326.90
|+3.70
|Jul
|329.30
|+3.70
|Aug
|329.30
|+3.70
|Sep
|329.30
|+3.70
|Oct
|329.30
|+3.70
|Dec
|332.10
|+3.70
|Jul
|332.10
|+3.70
|Oct
|332.10
|+3.70
|Dec
|332.10
|+3.70
|Est. sales 79,042.
|Fri.'s sales 93,018
|Fri.'s open int 403,296
