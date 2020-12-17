CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 599¾ 610 598½ 608¾ +10¼
May 600½ 611 599¾ 609¾ +10
Jul 595¾ 605 594½ 604 +9
Sep 597¾ 607½ 597 606½ +9½
Dec 605¼ 614½ 603¾ 613½ +9¾
Mar 612¾ 620¼ 610¾ 620¼ +10
May 615½ +9½
Jul 593½ 600½ 593½ 599½ +8¾
Sep 601¼ +8¾
Dec 600 606 600 606 +8½
Mar 614¼ +8¼
May 611¼ +4
Jul 591 +5¼
Est. sales 66,535. Wed.'s sales 88,634
Wed.'s open int 381,032
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 426¼ 433 424¼ 432½ +5¼
May 428¾ 435¼ 427 434¾ +5
Jul 429¼ 435½ 427½ 435¼ +4¾
Sep 414¾ 418¾ 412¾ 418¾ +3¼
Dec 412½ 415 410¾ 415 +1½
Mar 418¾ 420¼ 416¾ 420¼ +1¼
May 420½ 421¾ 419 421¾ +1½
Jul 420¼ 421 418¼ 420¾
Sep 396½ 397½ 396¼ 397½
Dec 396¾ 398½ 396¼ 398¼ +1
Mar 398¼ +1
May 398¼ +1
Jul 408¾ +1
Sep 408¾ +1
Dec 396½ 399¼ 396½ 398
Jul 398
Dec 400 400 398 398
Est. sales 174,468. Wed.'s sales 191,860
Wed.'s open int 1,671,983, up 79
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 334¼ 338 333½ 336¾
May 332¾ 333½ 331 333¼
Jul 329 330¼ 329 330¼
Sep 312 +1¼
Dec 308 +1¼
Mar 315¼ +1¼
May 315¼ +1¼
Jul 315¼ +1¼
Sep 315¼ +1¼
Dec 315¼ +1¼
Jul 315¼ +1¼
Sep 315¼ +1¼
Est. sales 229. Wed.'s sales 219
Wed.'s open int 4,629, up 15
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1183¼ 1203 1179¾ 1201¼ +17½
Mar 1188 1207¾ 1184¼ 1205½ +17½
May 1188¼ 1208¼ 1185¾ 1206 +16¼
Jul 1186¼ 1206 1183½ 1203½ +16
Aug 1167¼ 1181¼ 1161½ 1178½ +14¼
Sep 1106½ 1119 1104 1117¼ +10½
Nov 1061 1074 1059 1072¼ +9½
Jan 1059¾ 1071¼ 1057¾ 1070¼ +9¾
Mar 1049 1056½ 1046¾ 1055 +8¼
May 1040 1050½ 1040 1049 +7
Jul 1042¾ 1049¼ 1041¼ 1047½ +6
Aug 1034¼ 1039½ 1034¼ 1039½ +5¾
Sep 1023¼ 1023½ 1023¼ 1023½ +8¼
Nov 993 999½ 992½ 998¾ +5
Jan 1003½ +7
Mar 1003½ +7
May 1003½ +7
Jul 1010¾ +7
Aug 1007¼ +7
Sep 1007¼ +7
Nov 986 +2½
Jul 986 +2½
Nov 985¾ +2½
Est. sales 265,208. Wed.'s sales 276,939
Wed.'s open int 942,917, up 3,950
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jan 39.05 39.96 38.92 39.93 +.88
Mar 38.72 39.53 38.64 39.50 +.78
May 38.33 39.02 38.29 39.01 +.63
Jul 38.12 38.79 38.07 38.78 +.62
Aug 37.87 38.35 37.66 38.35 +.60
Sep 37.11 37.78 37.04 37.78 +.54
Oct 36.47 37.21 36.47 37.21 +.53
Dec 36.47 37.03 36.35 37.03 +.51
Jan 36.15 36.71 36.11 36.69 +.42
Mar 36.12 36.43 35.89 36.43 +.42
May 35.58 36.15 35.58 36.15 +.40
Jul 35.76 35.95 35.76 35.95 +.34
Aug 35.73 +.29
Sep 35.53 +.27
Oct 35.16 +.22
Dec 35.08 +.28
Jan 35.08 +.28
Mar 35.08 +.28
May 35.08 +.28
Jul 35.08 +.28
Aug 35.08 +.28
Sep 35.08 +.28
Oct 35.08 +.28
Dec 35.08 +.28
Jul 35.08 +.28
Oct 35.08 +.28
Dec 35.08 +.28
Est. sales 163,838. Wed.'s sales 130,421
Wed.'s open int 493,279, up 1,657
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jan 394.50 399.00 392.20 397.90 +3.40
Mar 393.80 398.60 391.60 397.40 +3.50
May 390.90 395.70 389.20 394.40 +3.50
Jul 389.30 394.00 387.80 392.80 +3.30
Aug 382.20 384.00 380.70 383.90 +2.80
Sep 367.90 370.50 367.10 369.90 +2.10
Oct 355.00 356.70 353.50 355.90 +1.00
Dec 352.60 355.20 351.80 354.60 +2.00
Jan 349.50 352.30 349.00 351.50 +2.10
Mar 343.00 344.70 341.80 344.40 +2.50
May 340.40 341.90 338.80 341.60 +2.00
Jul 339.70 341.90 338.80 341.60 +1.80
Aug 340.00 340.70 339.10 339.10 +1.30
Sep 334.60 335.80 334.60 335.80 +1.40
Oct 332.30 332.40 330.40 330.40 +1.40
Dec 327.60 331.00 327.60 330.00 +1.40
Jan 330.00 +1.40
Mar 330.00 +1.40
May 330.00 +1.40
Jul 334.40 +1.40
Aug 334.40 +1.40
Sep 334.40 +1.40
Oct 334.40 +1.40
Dec 337.70 +1.40
Jul 337.70 +1.40
Oct 337.70 +1.40
Dec 337.70 +1.40
Est. sales 109,722. Wed.'s sales 141,933
Wed.'s open int 432,791, up 1,172