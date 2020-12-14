https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Close-15800981.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|615½
|615½
|615½
|615½
|+7¼
|Mar
|618
|622
|595¾
|596½
|—18
|May
|617¾
|620¼
|597½
|598½
|—15½
|Jul
|610
|612¼
|592¾
|594½
|—13
|Sep
|611½
|613¾
|595½
|596¾
|—12¾
|Dec
|615¾
|619½
|602½
|604
|—11½
|Mar
|623
|625¼
|609¼
|610¾
|—11
|May
|616¾
|616¾
|606¼
|606¾
|—10
|Jul
|600¼
|603
|589½
|592¾
|—6¾
|Sep
|597
|597
|589½
|593¼
|—5¼
|Dec
|599¾
|—5
|Mar
|607¼
|—5
|May
|606¾
|—5
|Jul
|586½
|—5
|Est. sales 110,629.
|Fri.'s sales 150,396
|Fri.'s open int 385,519,
|up 3,931
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|424¾
|429¾
|422
|422
|—2¼
|Mar
|423½
|428½
|421¼
|424
|+ ½
|May
|426½
|431¼
|424½
|427¼
|+ ¾
|Jul
|428¼
|433
|426¼
|428½
|+ ¼
|Sep
|414
|416
|411
|413¼
|— ¾
|Dec
|412½
|414
|409¾
|411¾
|— ½
|Mar
|418
|419
|415½
|417
|— ¾
|May
|420
|420
|416¾
|418¼
|— ½
|Jul
|419¾
|419¾
|416¼
|417¾
|— ¾
|Sep
|396½
|396½
|394
|395
|Dec
|395¾
|396¾
|394½
|395¼
|— ¼
|Jul
|405¾
|— ¼
|Dec
|395½
|— ¼
|Est. sales 161,706.
|Fri.'s sales 193,782
|Fri.'s open int 1,664,356,
|up 3,249
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|338¾
|342¾
|335¼
|337½
|— ½
|May
|335¼
|338
|334½
|335¾
|— ¼
|Jul
|331
|333
|331
|332¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|312¾
|+2¼
|Dec
|308¾
|+2
|Mar
|316
|+2
|May
|316
|+2
|Jul
|316
|+2
|Sep
|316
|+2
|Jul
|316
|+2
|Sep
|316
|+2
|Est. sales 299.
|Fri.'s sales 696
|Fri.'s open int 4,555,
|up 126
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1164¾ 1173
|1161¼ 1169½
|+9
|Mar
|1169½ 1178
|1166½ 1174½
|+8½
|May
|1170¾ 1179½ 1169
|1176½
|+9¼
|Jul
|1170
|1178
|1167½ 1175¼
|+9¼
|Aug
|1150
|1156½ 1148
|1154
|+8¾
|Sep
|1098½ 1101
|1095
|1100¾
|+7¾
|Nov
|1054½ 1059½ 1053
|1059
|+6¼
|Jan
|1055
|1059¾ 1054
|1058¾
|+5¼
|Mar
|1044¾ 1048
|1043
|1047½
|+4
|May
|1045¼ 1045¼ 1040½ 1043½
|+3
|Jul
|1043¾ 1043¾ 1041
|1043¾
|+2¾
|Aug
|1036¾
|+2½
|Sep
|1018¼
|+2½
|Nov
|995
|998¾
|995
|998¾
|+4½
|Jan
|1001½
|+4½
|Mar
|1001½
|+4½
|May
|1001½
|+4½
|Jul
|1008¾
|+4¼
|Aug
|1005½
|+4
|Sep
|1005½
|+4
|Nov
|990¾
|+4½
|Jul
|990¾
|+4½
|Nov
|990½
|+4½
|Est. sales 188,141.
|Fri.'s sales 262,246
|Fri.'s open int 940,720,
|up 6,355
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|40.10
|40.11
|40.10
|40.11
|+.53
|Jan
|38.31
|38.95
|38.31
|38.73
|+.49
|Mar
|38.11
|38.76
|38.11
|38.52
|+.46
|May
|37.84
|38.49
|37.84
|38.28
|+.45
|Jul
|37.73
|38.28
|37.73
|38.11
|+.45
|Aug
|37.54
|37.83
|37.54
|37.69
|+.49
|Sep
|36.80
|37.25
|36.80
|37.13
|+.53
|Oct
|36.15
|36.69
|36.14
|36.57
|+.50
|Dec
|36.17
|36.62
|36.01
|36.48
|+.47
|Jan
|36.30
|36.40
|36.21
|36.23
|+.44
|Mar
|35.80
|36.12
|35.80
|35.97
|+.43
|May
|35.90
|35.93
|35.70
|35.70
|+.36
|Jul
|35.77
|35.81
|35.54
|35.59
|+.36
|Aug
|35.71
|36.11
|35.38
|35.38
|+.36
|Sep
|35.26
|+.35
|Oct
|34.91
|+.30
|Dec
|34.83
|+.28
|Jul
|34.83
|+.28
|Oct
|34.83
|+.28
|Dec
|34.83
|+.28
|Est. sales 107,922.
|Fri.'s sales 122,463
|Fri.'s open int 495,749,
|up 5,887
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|386.50 386.50 380.80 380.80
|—3.30
|Jan
|382.70 383.20 377.00 380.70
|+.40
|Mar
|382.20 384.00 378.60 382.00
|+.60
|May
|383.40 384.10 379.50 382.10
|+.70
|Jul
|383.40 384.10 380.20 382.70
|+1.20
|Aug
|377.00 377.10 374.00 376.20
|+1.20
|Sep
|365.10 365.10 362.20 364.10
|+.40
|Oct
|352.20 352.80 349.70 351.70
|+.30
|Dec
|352.40 352.40 349.00 351.00
|Jan
|349.40 349.40 346.70 348.00
|—.50
|Mar
|342.50
|—.60
|May
|339.20 340.30 339.00 340.30
|—.80
|Jul
|339.90 340.80 339.90 340.80
|—.70
|Aug
|339.40
|—.50
|Sep
|335.60
|—1.00
|Oct
|331.40
|—1.00
|Dec
|331.40 331.40 331.00 331.00
|—1.00
|Jul
|335.40
|—1.00
|Oct
|335.40
|—1.00
|Dec
|338.70
|—1.00
|Est. sales 77,371.
|Fri.'s sales 118,280
|Fri.'s open int 428,870,
|up 4,533
