https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Close-15631800.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|608¾
|616¾
|593¼
|595¼
|—12¼
|Mar
|611½
|618
|597¼
|598¾
|—11¼
|May
|611½
|617½
|598½
|599¾
|—11¾
|Jul
|605
|609
|592
|593½
|—12
|Sep
|604¼
|611
|595¼
|597¾
|—10½
|Dec
|613½
|617¼
|602½
|605¾
|—9
|Mar
|615
|618
|605
|608¾
|—9¼
|May
|602
|—10¾
|Jul
|591¼
|593½
|579
|581½
|—10½
|Sep
|582¾
|586
|582¾
|586
|—10¾
|Dec
|590
|—12¼
|Mar
|586¼
|—12¼
|May
|586¼
|—12¼
|Jul
|568¾
|—12¼
|Est. sales 160,896.
|Wed.'s sales 194,818
|Wed.'s open int 419,777,
|up 9,894
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|389
|394½
|386½
|387
|—1¾
|Mar
|397¼
|402¼
|394¼
|394¾
|—2½
|May
|402
|406¾
|399¼
|399¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|405
|409½
|402½
|403
|—2¼
|Sep
|392
|394¾
|389¾
|390¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|395
|397¼
|391¾
|392½
|—3
|Mar
|403¾
|404¼
|399½
|400
|—2¾
|May
|406¼
|406¼
|402¼
|402½
|—2½
|Jul
|406
|408¼
|404
|404½
|—1¾
|Sep
|394½
|394½
|392¼
|392¼
|—2½
|Dec
|397
|398¼
|394¼
|395
|—2½
|Jul
|408
|—2
|Dec
|396¼
|—2¾
|Est. sales 320,104.
|Wed.'s sales 316,359
|Wed.'s open int 1,542,463
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|295¾
|296
|289
|292¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|292
|293
|290
|292¾
|—1½
|May
|290½
|291¾
|288¼
|291¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|291½
|—1¼
|Sep
|290
|290
|288¾
|288¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|290
|—9¾
|Mar
|293¼
|—9¾
|May
|293¼
|—9¾
|Jul
|293¼
|—9¾
|Sep
|293¼
|—9¾
|Jul
|293¼
|—9¾
|Sep
|293¼
|—9¾
|Est. sales 355.
|Wed.'s sales 484
|Wed.'s open int 5,415,
|up 64
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1051¼
|1069
|1048½
|1050
|—1
|Jan
|1051
|1068
|1046½
|1048
|—3½
|Mar
|1032¼
|1042
|1021¾
|1023
|—9½
|May
|1025
|1033¼
|1016¼
|1017¼
|—7¼
|Jul
|1025½
|1032¼
|1016¾
|1018½
|—6¾
|Aug
|1018¼
|1022¼
|1010¾
|1010¾
|—6
|Sep
|991¼
|995
|982
|983¾
|—6
|Nov
|966½
|971½
|958
|960½
|—6
|Jan
|964¾
|969
|956
|958¼
|—5¾
|Mar
|944½
|945
|935¼
|938
|—3¼
|May
|938
|942
|932¾
|934¼
|—3½
|Jul
|942½
|944
|936
|936½
|—3¾
|Aug
|931¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|915½
|—1
|Nov
|905½
|908
|901
|902½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|917
|—
|¾
|Nov
|901
|901½
|900¾
|900¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 492,460.
|Wed.'s sales 503,809
|Wed.'s open int 1,025,715,
|up 2,363
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|33.30
|33.30
|33.24
|33.24
|—.07
|Dec
|33.03
|33.45
|32.81
|33.00
|—.03
|Jan
|33.01
|33.40
|32.78
|33.03
|+.01
|Mar
|32.98
|33.33
|32.74
|32.98
|—.01
|May
|32.92
|33.27
|32.70
|32.93
|—.01
|Jul
|32.81
|33.26
|32.72
|32.99
|+.03
|Aug
|32.66
|33.09
|32.66
|32.92
|+.02
|Sep
|32.50
|32.91
|32.50
|32.68
|+.02
|Oct
|32.23
|32.57
|32.09
|32.30
|+.10
|Dec
|32.28
|32.53
|32.01
|32.25
|+.09
|Jan
|32.28
|32.28
|32.17
|32.18
|+.10
|Mar
|31.70
|32.28
|31.70
|32.10
|+.17
|May
|32.11
|32.17
|32.03
|32.03
|+.24
|Jul
|31.58
|32.11
|31.44
|32.01
|+.27
|Aug
|31.90
|+.27
|Sep
|31.79
|+.26
|Oct
|31.46
|+.26
|Dec
|30.66
|31.27
|30.66
|31.23
|+.36
|Jul
|31.23
|+.36
|Oct
|31.23
|+.36
|Dec
|31.23
|+.36
|Est. sales 136,249.
|Wed.'s sales 151,523
|Wed.'s open int 468,525
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|362.80
|369.20
|357.50
|359.20
|—1.80
|Dec
|362.50
|372.10
|355.70
|359.60
|—2.20
|Jan
|357.80
|366.30
|352.90
|356.80
|—.70
|Mar
|348.90
|355.50
|343.60
|344.90
|—4.80
|May
|344.10
|348.60
|338.20
|338.80
|—5.30
|Jul
|342.90
|345.90
|336.80
|337.30
|—5.00
|Aug
|339.30
|341.40
|332.80
|333.20
|—4.60
|Sep
|333.30
|335.00
|327.60
|327.60
|—4.40
|Oct
|325.70
|327.20
|320.40
|321.00
|—3.70
|Dec
|324.90
|326.80
|320.50
|321.10
|—3.10
|Jan
|323.40
|323.40
|320.00
|320.00
|—3.00
|Mar
|312.60
|312.60
|311.20
|311.20
|—2.00
|May
|311.20
|311.20
|307.90
|308.70
|—2.10
|Jul
|314.00
|314.00
|308.60
|309.30
|—2.20
|Aug
|308.50
|308.50
|308.20
|308.20
|—1.30
|Sep
|308.00
|308.00
|306.70
|306.70
|—2.00
|Oct
|306.10
|—2.00
|Dec
|307.00
|307.00
|300.80
|300.80
|—2.80
|Jul
|305.20
|—.60
|Oct
|305.20
|—.60
|Dec
|308.50
|—.60
|Est. sales 195,985.
|Wed.'s sales 167,672
|Wed.'s open int 447,259
View Comments