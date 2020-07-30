https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Close-15446710.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|531¾
|534½
|525
|529½
|—3¼
|Dec
|537¼
|540
|531
|536
|—2½
|Mar
|543¾
|546
|537½
|542½
|—1¾
|May
|547½
|548¾
|541½
|545¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|545¾
|548
|540¾
|545
|—1½
|Sep
|551½
|553
|548½
|550
|—2
|Dec
|558½
|560½
|558½
|559
|—2½
|Mar
|565¾
|—2¼
|May
|565¼
|—2
|Jul
|554¼
|555¼
|554¼
|555¼
|—1
|Sep
|555¼
|—1
|Dec
|562¼
|—1
|Mar
|562¼
|—1
|May
|562¼
|—1
|Jul
|557
|—1
|Est. sales 79,946.
|Wed.'s sales 73,992
|Wed.'s open int 374,549,
|up 1,841
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|315½
|319¼
|315¼
|315¾
|+¼
|Dec
|326¼
|329½
|326
|326¾
|+½
|Mar
|338½
|341¼
|337¾
|338¼
|May
|346
|348¾
|345¼
|345¾
|Jul
|352¼
|354¾
|351½
|352
|Sep
|354¾
|357
|354½
|355
|+¼
|Dec
|362
|364¾
|361¾
|362¼
|+½
|Mar
|372¼
|374
|371¾
|372¼
|+½
|May
|377¼
|377¾
|377¼
|377¾
|+¼
|Jul
|382¾
|385½
|382¼
|382½
|+½
|Sep
|371¾
|372¾
|371¾
|371¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|373
|374¼
|372¾
|373¼
|+¾
|Jul
|390¼
|+¾
|Dec
|380½
|380½
|378¾
|378¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 274,585.
|Wed.'s sales 340,602
|Wed.'s open int 1,616,810,
|up 17,360
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|283½
|283½
|277
|278
|—4
|Dec
|273
|273½
|269
|271½
|—1
|Mar
|272¼
|272¼
|270¾
|272
|—1¼
|May
|272½
|272½
|270½
|272¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|272¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|270
|—1¼
|Dec
|275
|—1
|Mar
|275
|—1
|May
|275
|—1
|Jul
|275
|—1
|Sep
|275
|—1
|Est. sales 298.
|Wed.'s sales 409
|Wed.'s open int 4,498
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|891
|893½
|884¼
|891¾
|+¼
|Sep
|884¼
|888½
|879¾
|886¾
|+2¼
|Nov
|885
|890
|880¾
|888¼
|+3
|Jan
|891
|895½
|887¼
|893¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|889
|893¾
|885¼
|891¾
|+2¼
|May
|892
|896
|888¼
|894
|+2
|Jul
|899¼
|903
|895½
|901¼
|+2
|Aug
|899¼
|903½
|898
|902
|+1½
|Sep
|894½
|898¼
|891½
|896¾
|+1¾
|Nov
|891¼
|896
|889
|894¼
|+2
|Jan
|895½
|898
|893½
|898
|+1
|Mar
|888
|890½
|884¾
|890½
|+1
|May
|887
|891½
|887
|890¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|895½
|896
|894¾
|896
|+1½
|Aug
|895½
|+1½
|Sep
|893¼
|+1½
|Nov
|889½
|+1
|Jul
|909½
|+1
|Nov
|896
|+1
|Est. sales 171,140.
|Wed.'s sales 204,316
|Wed.'s open int 829,195
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|29.82
|30.23
|29.59
|29.98
|+.31
|Sep
|29.84
|30.08
|29.56
|29.89
|+.17
|Oct
|29.92
|30.16
|29.60
|29.92
|+.15
|Dec
|30.20
|30.41
|29.83
|30.16
|+.10
|Jan
|30.33
|30.58
|30.01
|30.33
|+.07
|Mar
|30.48
|30.71
|30.15
|30.45
|+.05
|May
|30.58
|30.82
|30.27
|30.56
|+.06
|Jul
|30.75
|30.93
|30.37
|30.65
|+.05
|Aug
|30.75
|30.77
|30.57
|30.63
|+.04
|Sep
|30.70
|30.82
|30.27
|30.57
|+.01
|Oct
|30.55
|30.55
|30.26
|30.43
|—.01
|Dec
|30.58
|30.79
|30.18
|30.49
|—.02
|Jan
|30.65
|—.01
|Mar
|30.48
|30.84
|30.48
|30.83
|—.01
|May
|31.06
|31.06
|31.04
|31.04
|Jul
|31.25
|—.01
|Aug
|31.24
|—.01
|Sep
|31.04
|—.01
|Oct
|31.05
|—.01
|Dec
|31.66
|—.01
|Jul
|31.66
|—.01
|Oct
|31.66
|—.01
|Dec
|31.66
|—.01
|Est. sales 140,871.
|Wed.'s sales 138,680
|Wed.'s open int 436,071,
|up 3,972
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|286.90
|290.60
|285.50
|289.80
|+2.90
|Sep
|290.00
|293.50
|288.30
|292.50
|+2.60
|Oct
|291.40
|295.40
|290.30
|294.40
|+2.50
|Dec
|295.50
|299.10
|293.90
|298.00
|+2.20
|Jan
|296.40
|299.80
|295.10
|298.70
|+1.80
|Mar
|296.30
|299.40
|295.10
|298.40
|+1.60
|May
|297.00
|299.60
|295.70
|298.80
|+1.40
|Jul
|298.90
|301.70
|298.00
|300.70
|+1.20
|Aug
|299.50
|302.40
|299.20
|301.50
|+1.10
|Sep
|301.20
|302.20
|299.60
|301.90
|+1.20
|Oct
|299.20
|301.70
|299.00
|300.90
|+1.10
|Dec
|300.10
|302.80
|300.10
|302.00
|+1.10
|Jan
|302.30
|+1.10
|Mar
|298.40
|298.70
|296.70
|298.70
|+1.00
|May
|297.70
|297.70
|297.00
|297.40
|+1.00
|Jul
|297.70
|+.80
|Aug
|298.70
|+.80
|Sep
|299.30
|+.80
|Oct
|299.80
|+.80
|Dec
|298.20
|+.80
|Jul
|298.20
|+.80
|Oct
|298.20
|+.80
|Dec
|298.20
|+.80
|Est. sales 105,681.
|Wed.'s sales 119,164
|Wed.'s open int 431,057,
|up 1,205
