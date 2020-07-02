https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Close-15382960.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|498¼
|499
|486½
|490
|—8¾
|Sep
|498¼
|499¼
|488½
|492
|—6¾
|Dec
|505¾
|506¼
|496½
|499¾
|—6¼
|Mar
|513½
|513¾
|504½
|507½
|—6
|May
|517¾
|518¼
|509¾
|512½
|—5¾
|Jul
|517½
|518
|510¾
|513¾
|—4½
|Sep
|524½
|524½
|518¼
|521¼
|—4½
|Dec
|536¼
|536¼
|530¼
|532¼
|—4½
|Mar
|540¼
|—4¾
|May
|542½
|—4¾
|Jul
|539¾
|—4¾
|Est. sales 65,418.
|Wed.'s sales 115,042
|Wed.'s open int 408,931,
|up 5,823
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|347½
|350¼
|342¼
|342½
|—5¾
|Sep
|349½
|353½
|343
|343½
|—7
|Dec
|359¾
|363
|352¾
|353½
|—7
|Mar
|370½
|373¾
|364
|365
|—6½
|May
|375¾
|379
|369¾
|370¾
|—6¼
|Jul
|379¾
|382¾
|374¼
|374¾
|—6
|Sep
|372¼
|374¼
|367¼
|367¾
|—4¾
|Dec
|378¼
|380
|373¾
|374
|—3¾
|Mar
|386½
|388
|382½
|382¾
|—3½
|May
|388¼
|389
|388
|388
|—3¼
|Jul
|394¾
|394¾
|391¾
|391¾
|—3½
|Sep
|380¾
|—3¾
|Dec
|384¼
|384¼
|381¼
|381¼
|—3
|Jul
|397½
|—2½
|Dec
|383½
|—2¾
|Est. sales 319,971.
|Wed.'s sales 599,894
|Wed.'s open int 1,531,476
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|340
|340
|338½
|338½
|+1¼
|Sep
|291¼
|291½
|286
|287¾
|—3½
|Dec
|286
|287¾
|283
|283¼
|—3½
|Mar
|285¾
|285¾
|284
|284
|—3
|May
|283¼
|—3
|Jul
|283¼
|—3
|Sep
|281
|—3
|Dec
|275
|Mar
|275
|May
|275
|Jul
|275
|Sep
|275
|Est. sales 224.
|Wed.'s sales 294
|Wed.'s open int 4,459,
|up 167
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|893¾
|898
|890¼
|892½
|—1¼
|Aug
|891
|895¾
|889
|891¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|891
|895¼
|888½
|890
|—1¼
|Nov
|898¼
|903
|895½
|896¾
|—2¼
|Jan
|902¼
|907
|899¾
|901¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|894¾
|899¾
|892¾
|894¾
|—1¼
|May
|891½
|897½
|889½
|892¼
|—1½
|Jul
|899½
|903½
|895
|897¾
|—2½
|Aug
|898¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|891¼
|—2
|Nov
|887
|892
|884¼
|886¼
|—2¼
|Jan
|888¾
|—2
|Mar
|883¾
|+¼
|May
|886¾
|+¼
|Jul
|893½
|+¼
|Aug
|894
|+¾
|Sep
|891¾
|+¾
|Nov
|885
|+¾
|Jul
|905
|+¾
|Nov
|893¼
|+¾
|Est. sales 154,924.
|Wed.'s sales 308,865
|Wed.'s open int 828,631,
|up 17,155
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|28.21
|28.45
|27.91
|27.96
|—.25
|Aug
|28.35
|28.62
|28.01
|28.09
|—.27
|Sep
|28.49
|28.78
|28.18
|28.26
|—.26
|Oct
|28.67
|28.95
|28.35
|28.42
|—.27
|Dec
|28.98
|29.30
|28.68
|28.75
|—.26
|Jan
|29.20
|29.48
|28.91
|28.98
|—.23
|Mar
|29.33
|29.60
|29.08
|29.14
|—.19
|May
|29.46
|29.71
|29.22
|29.30
|—.16
|Jul
|29.61
|29.86
|29.39
|29.46
|—.15
|Aug
|29.88
|29.88
|29.51
|29.51
|—.14
|Sep
|29.83
|29.83
|29.56
|29.56
|—.10
|Oct
|29.71
|29.76
|29.50
|29.50
|—.10
|Dec
|29.82
|29.94
|29.56
|29.61
|—.10
|Jan
|29.80
|—.11
|Mar
|30.02
|—.11
|May
|30.22
|—.11
|Jul
|30.47
|—.10
|Aug
|30.47
|—.09
|Sep
|30.27
|—.09
|Oct
|30.27
|—.09
|Dec
|30.88
|—.09
|Jul
|30.88
|—.09
|Oct
|30.88
|—.09
|Dec
|30.88
|—.09
|Est. sales 86,311.
|Wed.'s sales 109,857
|Wed.'s open int 435,467,
|up 4,875
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|292.90
|294.30
|292.10
|293.50
|+.80
|Aug
|296.00
|297.10
|294.80
|296.20
|+.70
|Sep
|297.80
|299.50
|297.00
|298.40
|+.50
|Oct
|300.40
|301.60
|298.90
|300.20
|+.10
|Dec
|304.40
|305.90
|303.10
|304.20
|—.40
|Jan
|305.60
|306.90
|304.30
|305.40
|—.20
|Mar
|303.80
|305.40
|302.80
|304.10
|+.20
|May
|302.20
|303.80
|301.30
|302.60
|Jul
|304.60
|305.40
|303.10
|304.40
|+.10
|Aug
|305.10
|305.20
|304.50
|305.20
|Sep
|304.70
|305.30
|304.00
|304.70
|—.20
|Oct
|303.40
|303.40
|302.30
|302.90
|—.40
|Dec
|303.50
|304.50
|302.90
|303.50
|—.40
|Jan
|304.10
|—.40
|Mar
|304.20
|—.40
|May
|304.20
|—.40
|Jul
|307.00
|—.40
|Aug
|309.00
|—.40
|Sep
|309.60
|—.40
|Oct
|310.10
|—.40
|Dec
|308.80
|—.50
|Jul
|308.80
|—.50
|Oct
|308.80
|—.50
|Dec
|308.80
|—.50
|Est. sales 81,250.
|Wed.'s sales 203,629
|Wed.'s open int 445,297,
|up 4,092
