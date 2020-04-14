https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Close-15200208.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|555¾
|556¾
|546
|548¾
|—6¼
|Jul
|555¾
|557¼
|546¼
|549¾
|—5¾
|Sep
|559
|561¼
|551
|554¾
|—4¾
|Dec
|565¼
|568
|559
|562½
|—4
|Mar
|569¼
|572¼
|565¼
|569¼
|—2
|May
|571½
|571½
|565¼
|570½
|—1
|Jul
|557
|559¾
|554½
|559
|—
|¾
|Sep
|554
|560¼
|554
|560¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|568
|569¼
|565½
|569¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|571½
|572¾
|570¼
|572¾
|—1¼
|May
|567½
|—1¼
|Jul
|543¾
|—3¼
|Est. sales 139,041.
|Mon.'s sales 129,981
|Mon.'s open int 374,313,
|up 7,367
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|331¼
|332
|325¾
|326
|—5½
|Jul
|336¼
|337½
|332
|332¼
|—4
|Sep
|340¾
|341¾
|336¾
|337
|—3¾
|Dec
|349¾
|351
|346¼
|346½
|—3¼
|Mar
|361½
|362¾
|358½
|359
|—2½
|May
|368
|369½
|365½
|366¼
|—2
|Jul
|372¾
|374¼
|370
|371
|—2
|Sep
|369¾
|370¾
|367
|368
|—1¾
|Dec
|374
|375
|371½
|372½
|—1¾
|Mar
|386¼
|387
|384¼
|384¾
|—2
|May
|391¼
|391½
|390½
|390¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|395½
|395½
|393
|393½
|—2½
|Sep
|385¼
|Dec
|386
|386
|385¾
|386
|—
|¼
|Jul
|399
|399½
|399
|399½
|—1
|Dec
|391¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 411,302.
|Mon.'s sales 336,031
|Mon.'s open int 1,441,515,
|up 16,239
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|274¼
|280¼
|272
|277¼
|+2½
|Jul
|267¾
|273½
|267¾
|268½
|+½
|Sep
|260½
|260½
|259½
|259½
|+1½
|Dec
|253½
|255
|253
|253
|+¾
|Mar
|257
|+¾
|May
|257
|+¾
|Jul
|257¼
|+¾
|Sep
|264½
|+¾
|Dec
|264½
|+¾
|Mar
|264½
|+¾
|Jul
|264½
|+¾
|Sep
|264½
|+¾
|Est. sales 447.
|Mon.'s sales 351
|Mon.'s open int 3,483
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|854¾
|856½
|845¾
|847
|—7¼
|Jul
|862½
|864½
|854¼
|855½
|—6¾
|Aug
|866
|867
|857½
|858½
|—6¾
|Sep
|866¾
|868
|858¼
|860¼
|—5¾
|Nov
|870¾
|872¼
|862¾
|865½
|—5
|Jan
|874½
|875
|865¾
|868½
|—5
|Mar
|863
|863
|855
|857¼
|—4½
|May
|863
|863
|855½
|858
|—4½
|Jul
|871
|871
|864
|866¾
|—4¾
|Aug
|871¾
|871¾
|866¼
|867½
|—4¾
|Sep
|862½
|862½
|862
|862
|—4½
|Nov
|862¾
|863¾
|858
|860
|—4¼
|Jan
|867¼
|—4¼
|Mar
|868
|—4¼
|May
|871¾
|—5
|Jul
|878¼
|—4¾
|Aug
|877¼
|—4½
|Sep
|878¼
|—4½
|Nov
|874½
|—4½
|Jul
|894½
|—4½
|Nov
|891¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 214,643.
|Mon.'s sales 222,806
|Mon.'s open int 829,805,
|up 6,104
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|26.95
|27.11
|26.62
|26.74
|—.16
|Jul
|27.32
|27.47
|27.01
|27.16
|—.11
|Aug
|27.60
|27.64
|27.21
|27.36
|—.07
|Sep
|27.68
|27.78
|27.38
|27.55
|—.05
|Oct
|27.84
|27.85
|27.56
|27.71
|—.06
|Dec
|28.22
|28.30
|27.88
|28.04
|—.06
|Jan
|28.38
|28.45
|28.07
|28.25
|—.05
|Mar
|28.58
|28.58
|28.22
|28.40
|—.01
|May
|28.68
|28.76
|28.43
|28.60
|Jul
|28.96
|28.96
|28.71
|28.87
|Aug
|29.04
|29.04
|28.86
|28.98
|Sep
|29.08
|29.09
|29.08
|29.08
|—.01
|Oct
|29.17
|29.18
|29.17
|29.18
|—.01
|Dec
|29.49
|29.52
|29.33
|29.43
|—.01
|Jan
|29.62
|—.01
|Mar
|29.90
|—.01
|May
|30.04
|—.01
|Jul
|30.18
|+.01
|Aug
|30.12
|+.01
|Sep
|29.97
|+.01
|Oct
|29.97
|+.01
|Dec
|29.98
|+.01
|Jul
|29.98
|+.01
|Oct
|29.98
|+.01
|Dec
|29.98
|+.01
|Est. sales 215,933.
|Mon.'s sales 113,465
|Mon.'s open int 461,483
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|288.60
|288.80
|285.10
|287.50
|—1.10
|Jul
|294.70
|294.80
|291.50
|293.10
|—1.40
|Aug
|295.90
|295.90
|292.60
|293.70
|—1.70
|Sep
|297.20
|297.30
|293.70
|294.40
|—2.20
|Oct
|297.80
|298.20
|294.70
|295.30
|—2.50
|Dec
|301.50
|301.60
|297.70
|298.70
|—2.70
|Jan
|301.50
|301.50
|297.50
|298.60
|—3.00
|Mar
|297.70
|297.90
|294.10
|295.10
|—3.00
|May
|297.50
|297.90
|294.10
|294.90
|—3.00
|Jul
|300.70
|300.70
|297.40
|298.20
|—2.70
|Aug
|301.80
|301.80
|299.00
|299.10
|—2.30
|Sep
|300.80
|301.30
|299.10
|299.10
|—2.20
|Oct
|300.90
|300.90
|297.70
|298.60
|—2.00
|Dec
|301.90
|301.90
|298.90
|299.80
|—1.70
|Jan
|300.00
|300.00
|299.80
|299.80
|—1.60
|Mar
|299.80
|—1.60
|May
|299.80
|—1.60
|Jul
|299.80
|—1.60
|Aug
|299.80
|—1.60
|Sep
|299.80
|—1.60
|Oct
|299.80
|—1.60
|Dec
|299.80
|—1.60
|Jul
|299.80
|—1.60
|Oct
|299.80
|—1.60
|Dec
|299.80
|—1.60
|Est. sales 130,037.
|Mon.'s sales 116,332
|Mon.'s open int 409,662,
|up 5,784
