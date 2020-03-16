CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 503 507¼ 491¾ 498 —8
Jul 504 508 494¼ 499½ —7½
Sep 510½ 514 500¾ 505½ —7½
Dec 521 524½ 512 516¼ —7½
Mar 530¾ 533 521¾ 526 —7¾
May 533 535½ 524¾ 529¼ —7¼
Jul 524½ 526½ 516¼ 519½ —7¾
Sep 524¾ 526¾ 521 522 —8
Dec 535½ 535½ 527½ 529¾ —7¼
Mar 537¼ 542 533 534½ —8
May 535¼ —8
Jul 521¾ —8
Est. sales 162,733. Fri.'s sales 133,616
Fri.'s open int 423,397
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 362½ 367¾ 354 354¾ —11
Jul 365¾ 370¾ 358 358½ —10
Sep 365¼ 369½ 360½ 361 —6¾
Dec 370¼ 374¾ 366½ 367 —6
Mar 380¼ 384½ 377¼ 377¾ —5
May 385¼ 388¼ 382¼ 382¾ —4¾
Jul 387½ 390¼ 384¼ 384¾ —5
Sep 382 383¼ 376½ 377¼ —6
Dec 384½ 388½ 381¼ 381¾ —5¼
Mar 394¼ 395¾ 393 393 —4½
May 401¾ 402 400 400¾ —4
Jul 405 406¾ 402¾ 402¾ —3¾
Sep 392¾ —3¾
Dec 395 395 388½ 388½ —6¾
Jul 401 —6¾
Dec 394¾ —6¼
Est. sales 392,368. Fri.'s sales 374,412
Fri.'s open int 1,450,294
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 267¼ 268¾ 248¼ 259½ —8¾
Jul 267¼ 267¼ 252½ 261¾ —7¾
Sep 254¾ 255¼ 254¼ 255¼ —4½
Dec 254¼ 256½ 250½ 256½ —3½
Mar 260½ —2¾
May 260½ —2¾
Jul 260¾ —2¾
Sep 268 —2¾
Dec 268 —2¾
Mar 268 —2¾
Jul 268 —2¾
Sep 268 —2¾
Est. sales 948. Fri.'s sales 467
Fri.'s open int 4,526
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 842 854¾ 821 821¾ —27
Jul 850 863¼ 829¾ 830½ —25½
Aug 855¼ 866½ 834¼ 835¼ —24¼
Sep 855½ 867¼ 837¾ 838¾ —21¾
Nov 860 871 843¾ 844¾ —19¾
Jan 866¾ 874¼ 848 849 —18¾
Mar 859½ 868 842 842¾ —19¼
May 860½ 868¾ 844¼ 844½ —19¼
Jul 867¾ 874½ 853 853¼ —18¼
Aug 854¼ —18
Sep 853 —17½
Nov 870¼ 874½ 855½ 856 —16½
Jan 867 867 864¾ 864¾ —16½
Mar 867 —14
May 870½ —15½
Jul 877¾ —15¾
Aug 877¼ —15¼
Sep 877¼ —15¼
Nov 888½ 888½ 876 876 —14½
Jul 896 —14½
Nov 891½ —14½
Est. sales 304,873. Fri.'s sales 287,334
Fri.'s open int 804,600
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 26.06 26.50 24.91 24.99 —1.38
Jul 26.40 26.87 25.25 25.34 —1.40
Aug 26.61 27.05 25.45 25.52 —1.41
Sep 26.75 27.24 25.62 25.71 —1.41
Oct 27.00 27.38 25.82 25.91 —1.39
Dec 27.20 27.74 26.16 26.25 —1.38
Jan 27.76 27.89 26.50 26.55 —1.37
Mar 27.96 28.27 26.73 26.83 —1.34
May 28.15 28.33 27.01 27.11 —1.30
Jul 28.48 28.48 27.35 27.45 —1.25
Aug 28.28 28.28 27.50 27.60 —1.23
Sep 28.37 28.40 27.73 27.73 —1.22
Oct 29.00 29.00 27.80 27.85 —1.20
Dec 29.25 29.25 28.09 28.14 —1.14
Jan 29.48 29.48 28.38 28.38 —1.10
Mar 29.72 29.72 28.77 28.77 —.95
May 28.98 —.95
Jul 29.03 —.95
Aug 29.03 —.95
Sep 29.03 —.95
Oct 29.03 —.95
Dec 29.04 —.95
Jul 29.04 —.95
Oct 29.04 —.95
Dec 29.04 —.95
Est. sales 179,455. Fri.'s sales 172,934
Fri.'s open int 475,386, up 3,937
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 298.60 300.60 296.00 296.30 —3.20
Jul 300.00 302.70 297.30 297.50 —3.50
Aug 300.00 303.40 298.40 298.50 —2.80
Sep 300.00 304.50 299.40 299.40 —2.40
Oct 301.30 303.70 300.40 300.60 —1.70
Dec 304.40 307.90 303.20 303.40 —2.10
Jan 304.00 306.60 303.30 303.30 —1.70
Mar 300.10 303.90 299.30 299.30 —1.60
May 300.30 302.00 297.90 298.00 —1.90
Jul 302.40 304.00 300.10 300.30 —2.60
Aug 304.70 304.70 301.00 301.10 —2.40
Sep 304.90 304.90 301.30 301.30 —2.20
Oct 304.60 304.70 302.00 302.00 —1.30
Dec 306.10 306.40 303.70 303.90 —.90
Jan 304.00 —.80
Mar 304.00 —.80
May 304.00 —.80
Jul 304.00 —.80
Aug 304.00 —.80
Sep 304.00 —.80
Oct 304.00 —.80
Dec 304.00 —.80
Jul 304.00 —.80
Oct 304.00 —.80
Dec 304.00 —.80
Est. sales 135,913. Fri.'s sales 146,401
Fri.'s open int 435,767