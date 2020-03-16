https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Close-15135169.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|503
|507¼
|491¾
|498
|—8
|Jul
|504
|508
|494¼
|499½
|—7½
|Sep
|510½
|514
|500¾
|505½
|—7½
|Dec
|521
|524½
|512
|516¼
|—7½
|Mar
|530¾
|533
|521¾
|526
|—7¾
|May
|533
|535½
|524¾
|529¼
|—7¼
|Jul
|524½
|526½
|516¼
|519½
|—7¾
|Sep
|524¾
|526¾
|521
|522
|—8
|Dec
|535½
|535½
|527½
|529¾
|—7¼
|Mar
|537¼
|542
|533
|534½
|—8
|May
|535¼
|—8
|Jul
|521¾
|—8
|Est. sales 162,733.
|Fri.'s sales 133,616
|Fri.'s open int 423,397
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|362½
|367¾
|354
|354¾
|—11
|Jul
|365¾
|370¾
|358
|358½
|—10
|Sep
|365¼
|369½
|360½
|361
|—6¾
|Dec
|370¼
|374¾
|366½
|367
|—6
|Mar
|380¼
|384½
|377¼
|377¾
|—5
|May
|385¼
|388¼
|382¼
|382¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|387½
|390¼
|384¼
|384¾
|—5
|Sep
|382
|383¼
|376½
|377¼
|—6
|Dec
|384½
|388½
|381¼
|381¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|394¼
|395¾
|393
|393
|—4½
|May
|401¾
|402
|400
|400¾
|—4
|Jul
|405
|406¾
|402¾
|402¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|392¾
|—3¾
|Dec
|395
|395
|388½
|388½
|—6¾
|Jul
|401
|—6¾
|Dec
|394¾
|—6¼
|Est. sales 392,368.
|Fri.'s sales 374,412
|Fri.'s open int 1,450,294
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|267¼
|268¾
|248¼
|259½
|—8¾
|Jul
|267¼
|267¼
|252½
|261¾
|—7¾
|Sep
|254¾
|255¼
|254¼
|255¼
|—4½
|Dec
|254¼
|256½
|250½
|256½
|—3½
|Mar
|260½
|—2¾
|May
|260½
|—2¾
|Jul
|260¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|268
|—2¾
|Dec
|268
|—2¾
|Mar
|268
|—2¾
|Jul
|268
|—2¾
|Sep
|268
|—2¾
|Est. sales 948.
|Fri.'s sales 467
|Fri.'s open int 4,526
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|842
|854¾
|821
|821¾
|—27
|Jul
|850
|863¼
|829¾
|830½
|—25½
|Aug
|855¼
|866½
|834¼
|835¼
|—24¼
|Sep
|855½
|867¼
|837¾
|838¾
|—21¾
|Nov
|860
|871
|843¾
|844¾
|—19¾
|Jan
|866¾
|874¼
|848
|849
|—18¾
|Mar
|859½
|868
|842
|842¾
|—19¼
|May
|860½
|868¾
|844¼
|844½
|—19¼
|Jul
|867¾
|874½
|853
|853¼
|—18¼
|Aug
|854¼
|—18
|Sep
|853
|—17½
|Nov
|870¼
|874½
|855½
|856
|—16½
|Jan
|867
|867
|864¾
|864¾
|—16½
|Mar
|867
|—14
|May
|870½
|—15½
|Jul
|877¾
|—15¾
|Aug
|877¼
|—15¼
|Sep
|877¼
|—15¼
|Nov
|888½
|888½
|876
|876
|—14½
|Jul
|896
|—14½
|Nov
|891½
|—14½
|Est. sales 304,873.
|Fri.'s sales 287,334
|Fri.'s open int 804,600
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|26.06
|26.50
|24.91
|24.99
|—1.38
|Jul
|26.40
|26.87
|25.25
|25.34
|—1.40
|Aug
|26.61
|27.05
|25.45
|25.52
|—1.41
|Sep
|26.75
|27.24
|25.62
|25.71
|—1.41
|Oct
|27.00
|27.38
|25.82
|25.91
|—1.39
|Dec
|27.20
|27.74
|26.16
|26.25
|—1.38
|Jan
|27.76
|27.89
|26.50
|26.55
|—1.37
|Mar
|27.96
|28.27
|26.73
|26.83
|—1.34
|May
|28.15
|28.33
|27.01
|27.11
|—1.30
|Jul
|28.48
|28.48
|27.35
|27.45
|—1.25
|Aug
|28.28
|28.28
|27.50
|27.60
|—1.23
|Sep
|28.37
|28.40
|27.73
|27.73
|—1.22
|Oct
|29.00
|29.00
|27.80
|27.85
|—1.20
|Dec
|29.25
|29.25
|28.09
|28.14
|—1.14
|Jan
|29.48
|29.48
|28.38
|28.38
|—1.10
|Mar
|29.72
|29.72
|28.77
|28.77
|—.95
|May
|28.98
|—.95
|Jul
|29.03
|—.95
|Aug
|29.03
|—.95
|Sep
|29.03
|—.95
|Oct
|29.03
|—.95
|Dec
|29.04
|—.95
|Jul
|29.04
|—.95
|Oct
|29.04
|—.95
|Dec
|29.04
|—.95
|Est. sales 179,455.
|Fri.'s sales 172,934
|Fri.'s open int 475,386,
|up 3,937
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|298.60 300.60 296.00 296.30
|—3.20
|Jul
|300.00 302.70 297.30 297.50
|—3.50
|Aug
|300.00 303.40 298.40 298.50
|—2.80
|Sep
|300.00 304.50 299.40 299.40
|—2.40
|Oct
|301.30 303.70 300.40 300.60
|—1.70
|Dec
|304.40 307.90 303.20 303.40
|—2.10
|Jan
|304.00 306.60 303.30 303.30
|—1.70
|Mar
|300.10 303.90 299.30 299.30
|—1.60
|May
|300.30 302.00 297.90 298.00
|—1.90
|Jul
|302.40 304.00 300.10 300.30
|—2.60
|Aug
|304.70 304.70 301.00 301.10
|—2.40
|Sep
|304.90 304.90 301.30 301.30
|—2.20
|Oct
|304.60 304.70 302.00 302.00
|—1.30
|Dec
|306.10 306.40 303.70 303.90
|—.90
|Jan
|304.00
|—.80
|Mar
|304.00
|—.80
|May
|304.00
|—.80
|Jul
|304.00
|—.80
|Aug
|304.00
|—.80
|Sep
|304.00
|—.80
|Oct
|304.00
|—.80
|Dec
|304.00
|—.80
|Jul
|304.00
|—.80
|Oct
|304.00
|—.80
|Dec
|304.00
|—.80
|Est. sales 135,913.
|Fri.'s sales 146,401
|Fri.'s open int 435,767
View Comments