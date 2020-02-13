https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Close-15054327.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|548½
|550½
|540¾
|544¼
|—3¼
|May
|548½
|550½
|541½
|544¾
|—3¾
|Jul
|548¾
|550
|541½
|544½
|—4½
|Sep
|555
|555¾
|547½
|550½
|—4½
|Dec
|563¾
|565
|557
|560
|—4¾
|Mar
|571¾
|572½
|565½
|568¾
|—4½
|May
|571¾
|571¾
|565
|568
|—4
|Jul
|559¼
|560
|553¾
|556¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|563½
|564
|558
|560½
|—3
|Dec
|570¼
|570¾
|565¾
|568¼
|—2
|Mar
|575
|575
|570¾
|573
|—3½
|May
|571¾
|—3½
|Jul
|560¾
|—3½
|Est. sales 171,766.
|Wed.'s sales 201,433
|Wed.'s open int 503,726
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|382¼
|382¾
|379
|379½
|—3½
|May
|386½
|386¾
|383¾
|384¾
|—2½
|Jul
|389¾
|390
|387¼
|388¾
|—1½
|Sep
|388¼
|388¼
|386¼
|387½
|—1¼
|Dec
|392½
|392½
|390¾
|392
|—1
|Mar
|401½
|401¾
|399¾
|401
|—2
|May
|404¼
|404½
|403¼
|404½
|—1½
|Jul
|406
|406¾
|404¾
|406½
|—1½
|Sep
|397¼
|398
|396¼
|398
|—
|½
|Dec
|399½
|399½
|398¼
|399¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|408¾
|408¾
|408
|408
|—
|¾
|May
|408¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|416¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|413¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|406¼
|406¾
|406¼
|406¾
|Jul
|417
|Dec
|415¾
|Est. sales 415,094.
|Wed.'s sales 495,981
|Wed.'s open int 1,590,779,
|up 17,349
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|301¾
|302½
|294¼
|295¾
|—8¼
|May
|298½
|298½
|291¼
|295
|—4½
|Jul
|286¼
|288½
|286¼
|288½
|—4¼
|Sep
|273¼
|274
|273¼
|274
|—
|¼
|Dec
|269
|269½
|269
|269½
|Mar
|269½
|May
|269½
|Jul
|269¾
|Sep
|277
|Dec
|277
|Jul
|277
|Sep
|277
|Est. sales 933.
|Wed.'s sales 800
|Wed.'s open int 5,692,
|up 75
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|891
|899¾
|888½
|896¼
|+3¾
|May
|901½
|908½
|899
|906
|+2½
|Jul
|913¼
|920
|911½
|918
|+3¼
|Aug
|917¼
|923½
|915½
|921¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|916½
|922
|915¼
|921
|+3
|Nov
|919½
|925½
|918¼
|923¾
|+2½
|Jan
|924¼
|929
|922¼
|927½
|+2
|Mar
|915½
|921½
|914
|919¾
|+2¼
|May
|918½
|922½
|915½
|920¾
|+2½
|Jul
|922
|927¾
|920½
|926
|+2¾
|Aug
|922¼
|925¼
|922
|925¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|919½
|922
|919½
|921½
|+3
|Nov
|917
|922¾
|916½
|921¾
|+3½
|Jan
|928¼
|+3¼
|Mar
|928¼
|+3¼
|May
|928¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|940½
|+3¼
|Aug
|940½
|+3¼
|Sep
|940½
|+3¼
|Nov
|932½
|+3¼
|Jul
|936
|+3¼
|Nov
|932½
|+1½
|Est. sales 397,373.
|Wed.'s sales 364,828
|Wed.'s open int 872,008
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|31.00
|31.00
|30.41
|30.72
|—.31
|May
|31.40
|31.40
|30.78
|31.09
|—.31
|Jul
|31.70
|31.72
|31.15
|31.47
|—.30
|Aug
|31.84
|31.84
|31.29
|31.59
|—.31
|Sep
|31.98
|31.98
|31.49
|31.72
|—.31
|Oct
|32.08
|32.08
|31.51
|31.82
|—.30
|Dec
|32.37
|32.37
|31.81
|32.11
|—.27
|Jan
|32.09
|32.21
|32.03
|32.19
|—.26
|Mar
|32.37
|32.42
|31.94
|32.23
|—.26
|May
|32.35
|32.35
|32.01
|32.27
|—.25
|Jul
|32.14
|32.43
|32.12
|32.38
|—.29
|Aug
|32.14
|32.41
|32.13
|32.41
|—.28
|Sep
|32.12
|32.40
|32.00
|32.40
|—.29
|Oct
|31.91
|32.33
|31.91
|32.33
|—.29
|Dec
|32.08
|32.40
|32.04
|32.40
|—.29
|Jan
|32.32
|—.28
|Mar
|32.41
|—.28
|May
|32.41
|—.28
|Jul
|32.41
|—.28
|Aug
|32.41
|—.28
|Sep
|32.41
|—.28
|Oct
|32.41
|—.28
|Dec
|32.42
|—.28
|Jul
|32.42
|—.28
|Oct
|32.42
|—.28
|Dec
|32.42
|—.28
|Est. sales 158,174.
|Wed.'s sales 139,106
|Wed.'s open int 516,880,
|up 5,184
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|291.70
|294.00
|290.80
|291.90
|+.20
|May
|297.20
|299.40
|296.50
|297.60
|+.20
|Jul
|302.50
|304.80
|302.00
|303.30
|+.60
|Aug
|304.20
|306.30
|303.70
|305.00
|+.80
|Sep
|305.00
|307.20
|304.80
|306.10
|+1.10
|Oct
|305.30
|307.50
|305.20
|306.70
|+1.40
|Dec
|308.10
|310.50
|307.90
|309.80
|+1.70
|Jan
|308.50
|310.30
|308.10
|309.90
|+1.90
|Mar
|305.50
|307.90
|305.10
|307.00
|+1.70
|May
|306.20
|308.10
|305.20
|307.30
|+1.80
|Jul
|309.20
|310.00
|307.70
|309.30
|+2.30
|Aug
|308.80
|310.30
|308.80
|309.20
|+2.40
|Sep
|308.50
|311.40
|308.50
|308.90
|+2.50
|Oct
|310.00
|310.70
|307.20
|308.00
|+2.40
|Dec
|309.30
|310.10
|308.90
|309.40
|+2.70
|Jan
|309.40
|+2.70
|Mar
|309.40
|+2.70
|May
|309.40
|+2.70
|Jul
|309.40
|+2.70
|Aug
|309.40
|+2.70
|Sep
|309.40
|+2.70
|Oct
|309.40
|+2.70
|Dec
|309.40
|+2.70
|Jul
|309.40
|+2.70
|Oct
|309.40
|+2.70
|Dec
|309.40
|+2.70
|Est. sales 185,818.
|Wed.'s sales 163,862
|Wed.'s open int 509,050,
|up 5,842
